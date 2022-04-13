Local businesses owners say they feel inflation’s effects

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Local small business owners say they are feeling the financial pinch of inflation.

They say they do not expect costs to go down soon.

“It’s been a tough go at it the last 3 to 6 months,” Robert Gentry, Corner Grocery Store owner said.

Gentry said inflation on basic items like butter and sugar has made it a hassle to keep up with demand.

“We’ve noticed that in between those large purchases when we go back there’s another increase right there again,” Gentry said.

He said he’s best known for his chocolate desserts and chicken meals.

However, he shared is now paying 20 percent more for chicken.

He’s resorted to purchasing larger inventories.

“When products continue to go up or worse yet become very difficult to find then it creates an issue of your pricing and sometimes you can lose customers over moving your pricing around,” Gentry said

Mollie Young said her store Mollie’s Gift and Clothing Boutique started seeing a rise in cost back in February.

“We were kind of used to seeing a particular price point. It’s not huge difference but it is a few dollars here and there,” Young said.

She explained gifts items like cups recently have been at prices, she says are too high to sell.

“I’ve just seen where I don’t think customers are going to pay this retail price point it’s just not worth it. So, we just kind of avoided purchasing some specific items,” Young said.

Despite the recent challenges she said it has not taken away her love for her business or customers.

“There’s so many challenges to being a business owner but at the end of the day you wake up doing what you love. I’ve never once in the 5 years I’ve owned this, I’ve never dreaded going into work,” Young said.

According to CBS inflation hit a 40-year record in March. Gentry and Young say to adjust to changes with the best interests of their cutovers in mind.

