Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews in Heartland counties cleaning up after severe weather

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports that crews with District 1 are cleaning up damage and clearing blocked roads of trees, downed powerlines and other debris.(Source: WBTV)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports that crews with District 1 are cleaning up damage and clearing blocked roads of trees, downed powerlines and other debris.

They’re on-scene in Fulton, Graves, Marshall and Calloway counties.

Teams from neighboring counties are prepared to respond if needed.

More travel advisories and alerts can be found through their email notifications.

