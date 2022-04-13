Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews in Heartland counties cleaning up after severe weather

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports that crews with District 1 are cleaning up damage and clearing blocked roads of trees, downed powerlines and other debris.

They’re on-scene in Fulton, Graves, Marshall and Calloway counties.

Teams from neighboring counties are prepared to respond if needed.

More travel advisories and alerts can be found through their email notifications.

