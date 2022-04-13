Jackson tornado safe room to open during watches, warnings

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson will be opening their community tornado safe room during tornado watches and warnings.

A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Wednesday because there is a threat for spin-up tornadoes and damaging winds with gusts 70 to 75+ mph.

The safe room, at the Jackson Civic Center will stay open until the tornado watches and/or warnings expire or the National Weather Center cancels the threat.

The tornado safe room is located at 381 East Deerwood Drive and can hold a maximum of 1,190 individuals.

Those taking shelter are required to comply with FEMA regulations.

The following are prohibited inside the tornado shelter:

Pets except, service animals

Drugs, except properly prescribed medications

Alcohol

Weapons

According to the City of Jackson, the room meets FEMA standards and was built to withstand an EF5 tornado.

The structure was built in 2015 with reinforced concrete and steel doors to provide protection during a short-term extreme-wind event, such as a tornado.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.