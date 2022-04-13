Graves County prepares shelters for Wednesday severe weather

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry has announced schools around the county have been arranged as storm shelters for the possibility of April 13 severe weather.

Beginning at 3 p.m., the public will be able to access local schools as shelters, including:

Mayfield Elementary

Sedalia Elementary

Wingo Elementary

Symsonia Elementary

Fancy Farm Elementary

