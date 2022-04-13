Graves County prepares shelters for Wednesday severe weather
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry has announced schools around the county have been arranged as storm shelters for the possibility of April 13 severe weather.
Beginning at 3 p.m., the public will be able to access local schools as shelters, including:
- Mayfield Elementary
- Sedalia Elementary
- Wingo Elementary
- Symsonia Elementary
- Fancy Farm Elementary
