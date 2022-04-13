Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Graves County prepares shelters for Wednesday severe weather

The Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry has announced schools around the county have been...
The Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry has announced schools around the county have been arranged as storm shelters for the possibility of April 13 severe weather.(Ashley Walker)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry has announced schools around the county have been arranged as storm shelters for the possibility of April 13 severe weather.

Beginning at 3 p.m., the public will be able to access local schools as shelters, including:

  • Mayfield Elementary
  • Sedalia Elementary
  • Wingo Elementary
  • Symsonia Elementary
  • Fancy Farm Elementary

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of the Heartland has been upgraded to a threat level 4 out of 5 for severe weather...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow due to severe weather, including tornadoes
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Chaffee police are looking for two suspects in connection with a gas station robbery on Monday,...
Chaffee police looking for 2 suspects after convenience store robbed at gunpoint
Kimberly Myers is missing.
Kentucky woman missing after leaving Arnold motel room found safe
Carbondale Police are investigating an early morning shooting on the 600 block of South Logan...
1 injured in early morning shooting

Latest News

Robert Gentry, owner of Corner Grocery Store in Cape Girardeau pack chicken diner. Products he...
Local businesses owners say they feel inflation’s effects
Local businesses affected by inflation
Local businesses affected by inflation
Chaffee police search for suspects after gas station robbery
Chaffee police search for suspects after gas station robbery
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19