Gov. Beshear unveils 2022 Governor’s Derby Celebration Poster

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear joined with the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, the Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF) and the 2022 Derby Festival Royal Court for the unveiling of the 2022 Governor’s Derby Celebration Poster.

“Around the world, the Kentucky Derby is known as ‘the most exciting two minutes in sports,’ but here in Kentucky, it is more than just a race: It’s our culture,” the Governor said. “Whether you are standing against the rail at Churchill Downs or watching with friends and family at home, the Derby is when we come together to celebrate what it means to be a Kentuckian.”

In celebration of the 148th Kentucky Derby, the Governor and First Lady selected Kentucky Artist Cassie Russell-Dossett to design this year’s poster.

The poster portrays the sun shining bright over a field of Kentucky Bluegrass with a bright chestnut foal gazing into the distance with his mom grazing peacefully by his side.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the foal may not understand anything about his future, but he knows he was born to run.

“The Kentucky Derby Festival is a longtime tradition that brings Kentuckians and our guests together to experience all the things we love about the Bluegrass State,” Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry said. “After two years of navigating a worldwide pandemic, we are ready to welcome our guests back to Kentucky for an unforgettable Derby experience.”

The KDF orchestrates the commonwealth’s two-week celebration leading up to the race.

“This year’s Kentucky Derby Festival is two years in the making,” KDF President and CEO Matt Gibson said.

Louisville Artist Kacy Jackson joined Derby Festival officials in presenting the 2022 Official Kentucky Derby Festival Poster to the Governor and First Lady.

This year’s poster, titled “Together,” is the 42nd poster in the Kentucky Derby Festival series. (Kentucky Derby Festival)

The 148th Kentucky Derby will be held Saturday, May 7, at Churchill Downs in Louisville. The poster is available for purchase online.

The 148th Kentucky Derby will be held Saturday, May 7, at Churchill Downs in Louisville. The poster is available for purchase online.

