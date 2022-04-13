Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear unveils 2022 Governor’s Derby Celebration Poster

The poster portrays the sun shining bright over a field of Kentucky Bluegrass with a bright...
The poster portrays the sun shining bright over a field of Kentucky Bluegrass with a bright chestnut foal gazing into the distance with his mom grazing peacefully by his side.(Gov. Beshear's Office)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear joined with the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, the Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF) and the 2022 Derby Festival Royal Court for the unveiling of the 2022 Governor’s Derby Celebration Poster.

“Around the world, the Kentucky Derby is known as ‘the most exciting two minutes in sports,’ but here in Kentucky, it is more than just a race: It’s our culture,” the Governor said. “Whether you are standing against the rail at Churchill Downs or watching with friends and family at home, the Derby is when we come together to celebrate what it means to be a Kentuckian.”

In celebration of the 148th Kentucky Derby, the Governor and First Lady selected Kentucky Artist Cassie Russell-Dossett to design this year’s poster.

The poster portrays the sun shining bright over a field of Kentucky Bluegrass with a bright chestnut foal gazing into the distance with his mom grazing peacefully by his side.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the foal may not understand anything about his future, but he knows he was born to run.

“The Kentucky Derby Festival is a longtime tradition that brings Kentuckians and our guests together to experience all the things we love about the Bluegrass State,” Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry said. “After two years of navigating a worldwide pandemic, we are ready to welcome our guests back to Kentucky for an unforgettable Derby experience.”

The KDF orchestrates the commonwealth’s two-week celebration leading up to the race.

“This year’s Kentucky Derby Festival is two years in the making,” KDF President and CEO Matt Gibson said.

Louisville Artist Kacy Jackson joined Derby Festival officials in presenting the 2022 Official Kentucky Derby Festival Poster to the Governor and First Lady.

This year’s poster, titled “Together,” is the 42nd poster in the Kentucky Derby Festival series.
This year’s poster, titled “Together,” is the 42nd poster in the Kentucky Derby Festival series.(Kentucky Derby Festival)

The 148th Kentucky Derby will be held Saturday, May 7, at Churchill Downs in Louisville. The poster is available for purchase online.

To watch the unveiling ceremony, visit the Governor’s YouTube or Facebook page. Click here for photos from today’s ceremony.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly all of the Heartland has been upgraded to a threat level 4 out of 5 for severe weather...
LIVE: Tornado warning coverage for western Ky.
Allen pleaded guilty to illegally catching shovelnose sturgeon along the Kentucky/Illinois...
Southern Ill. fisherman sentenced to federal prison for illegally catching sturgeon, selling roe to caviar distributor
Chaffee police are looking for two suspects in connection with a gas station robbery on Monday,...
Chaffee police looking for 2 suspects after convenience store robbed at gunpoint
According to the St. Francois Co. Sheriff's Office, the initial indications suggest the remains...
Sheriff’s office identifies victim after human remains found near Doe Run, Mo.
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded at 8:40 p.m. approximately two...
Small earthquake recorded in southern Illinois

Latest News

According to police, the majority of the cases are on the north side of town around Vintage...
Murray police investigating multiple thefts from vehicles
Envision AESC is building a dedicated electric vehicle battery plant in Warren County.
$2 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant coming to Kentucky
According to the National Weather Service, preliminary reports showed an EF3 tornado,...
Mayfield bank celebrates grand reopening after December tornado
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects