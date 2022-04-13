First Alert Action Day Today

Scattered rain and a few storms are possible this morning. Severe weather is not anticipated early today, but strong winds are. A wind advisory is in place through 7PM tonight. Strong southerly winds can gust up to 40mph with isolated gusts even higher. Cape Girardeau had a wind gust reported in the low 50s. This can cause isolated power outages. An isolated storm during the mid-morning could become slightly stronger.

As we head into the afternoon, we are watching for a significant threat of severe weather across the Heartland. Storms will enter our western counties during the early afternoon hours, head towards the Mississippi River near dinner time, and migrate into our eastern counties by 7-9PM. Storms are able to produce golf ball size hail, 70MPH(+) winds, and tornadoes. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s today. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings today.

A strong front will push rain and storms east later tonight allowing a significant temperature drop into the 30s by tomorrow morning.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.