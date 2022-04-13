Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Action Day Today

Severe weather this afternoon...
Lingering light showers and clouds will stick around through the early afternoon.
Lingering light showers and clouds will stick around through the early afternoon.(Source: cNews/Jane Rhoden)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered rain and a few storms are possible this morning. Severe weather is not anticipated early today, but strong winds are. A wind advisory is in place through 7PM tonight. Strong southerly winds can gust up to 40mph with isolated gusts even higher. Cape Girardeau had a wind gust reported in the low 50s. This can cause isolated power outages. An isolated storm during the mid-morning could become slightly stronger.

As we head into the afternoon, we are watching for a significant threat of severe weather across the Heartland. Storms will enter our western counties during the early afternoon hours, head towards the Mississippi River near dinner time, and migrate into our eastern counties by 7-9PM. Storms are able to produce golf ball size hail, 70MPH(+) winds, and tornadoes. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s today. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings today.

A strong front will push rain and storms east later tonight allowing a significant temperature drop into the 30s by tomorrow morning.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of the Heartland has been upgraded to a threat level 4 out of 5 for severe weather today....
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to severe weather, including tornadoes
Chaffee police are looking for two suspects in connection with a gas station robbery on Monday,...
Chaffee police looking for 2 suspects after convenience store robbed at gunpoint
According to the St. Francois Co. Sheriff's Office, the initial indications suggest the remains...
Sheriff’s office investigating after human remains found near Doe Run, Mo.
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Allen pleaded guilty to illegally catching shovelnose sturgeon along the Kentucky/Illinois...
Southern Ill. fisherman sentenced to federal prison for illegally catching sturgeon, selling roe to caviar distributor

Latest News

The Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry has announced schools around the county have been...
Graves County prepares shelters for Wednesday severe weather
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 4/12/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 4/12/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Action Day tomorrow for severe weather, including tornadoes.
First Alert Forecast at 4/12/22 on 6 p.m.
First Alert Forecast at 4/12/22 on 6 p.m.