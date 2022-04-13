Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Dolly Parton to be featured in comic book sequel

Dolly Parton is set to reprise her role as herself in an upcoming sequel in the “Female Force” comic series.
Dolly Parton is set to reprise her role as herself in an upcoming sequel in the “Female Force” comic series.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton is set to reprise her role as herself in an upcoming sequel in the “Female Force” comic series.

Dolly originally entered the comic book world in 2021 in a book detailing her life story. The comic featured familiar sights like Dollywood and Sevierville. Dolly’s sequel book will build off of the rags-to-riches story of its predecessor, focusing instead on the many ways she’s given back to the East Tennessee community. The comic book, published by TidalWave, will also feature an exclusive cover only available at a Murfreesboro comic store.

“We are excited to do a second exclusive cover with TidalWave with the new Dolly Parton comic book,” said Patrick Zambrano, owner of Z’s Comic Lair. The exclusive cover is produced by Nashville artists Orlando and Nicole Guzman.

“We are excited to work with retailers in the home state of everything, Dolly!” said TidalWave publisher Darren G. Davis. “We have created variants of this book with other comic shops in the last month. Helping small businesses during this time by doing a special variant is a bonus.”

The “Female Force” series has featured many notable female persons of interest, such as Mother Teresa, Kamala Harris, Tina Turner, Betty White, Michelle Obama, Barbra Streisand, Cher and Gloria Steinem.

Those interested in picking up a copy can order one from Z’s Comic Lair by calling (615) 624-7676.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For this evening, storms will move out and cooler weather will move in.
First Alert: Severe weather moves out, cold temps move in
Allen pleaded guilty to illegally catching shovelnose sturgeon along the Kentucky/Illinois...
Southern Ill. fisherman sentenced to federal prison for illegally catching sturgeon, selling roe to caviar distributor
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded at 8:40 p.m. approximately two...
Small earthquake recorded in southern Illinois
According to the St. Francois Co. Sheriff's Office, the initial indications suggest the remains...
Sheriff’s office identifies victim after human remains found near Doe Run, Mo.
Police were on the scene at Independence and Pindwood in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau police investigating report of shots fired

Latest News

Local nonprofits work with lawmakers to improve funding and resources for Missouri’s unhoused...
Local nonprofits work with lawmakers to improve funding and resources for Missouri’s unhoused population
Local nonprofits work with lawmakers to improve funding and resources for Missouri’s unhoused...
Local nonprofits work with lawmakers to improve funding and resources for Missouri’s unhoused population
One dead after being pinned under tree during storm
The City of Jackson will open its tornado safe room in the event of a tornado watch or warning...
Jackson tornado safe room open during watches, warnings
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports that crews with District 1 are cleaning up damage...
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews in Heartland counties cleaning up after severe weather