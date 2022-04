CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired on Wednesday afternoon, April 13.

Police were also on the scene at Themis and East Rodney in Cape Girardeau. (KFVS)

According to police, a scene at Themis and East Rodney and a scene at Independence and Pindwood are connected to the investigation.

Police were on the scene at Independence and Pindwood in Cape Girardeau. (KFVS)

No one was reportedly injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

