$2 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant coming to Kentucky

Envision AESC is building a dedicated electric vehicle battery plant in Warren County.
By Sean Baute
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just months after announcing the largest economic development investment in Kentucky’s long history, Governor Andy Beshear announced that the second largest investment wouldn’t be far behind.

Electric vehicle battery manufacturing company, Envision AESC, is bringing their business to the commonwealth.

”Once again, a company that is redefining the automotive industry is betting their future on Kentucky and our workforce,” Beshear said.

In September 2021, Ford Motors announced an electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant that will be built in Hardin County for nearly $6 billion. On Tuesday, the announcement came from Envision AESC that they’d be building their own dedicated EV battery plant in Warren County. It’s another $2 billion in investment and the result of a bipartisan effort from legislators across the state the governor said.

“We solidify the Commonwealth of Kentucky is the undisputed electric battery production capital of the United States,” Beshear added.

State Representative Michael Meredith (R-Bowling Green) said this is exactly how things were supposed to pan out.

“Since 2017, the majority in the house has put an open for business sign on the commonwealth,” said Meredith, “with pro-growth policies, continued efforts at tax-reform and work to make us a better place to live and work on a daily basis.”

The 512-acre facility in Bowling Green will produce Envision’s batteries for its different car manufacturers. It will be run entirely on renewable energy. Only some of that energy will be produced on site. The rest will be provided by the Tennessee Valley Authority.

It’s a project that could impact Kentucky for a long time.

“This is such a large project it has it’s own gravity,” Beshear said. “It’s going to bring other employers and other businesses to Kentucky, so we are incredibly grateful.”

Envision expects the plant to be operational by 2025 offering over 2,00 jobs.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
