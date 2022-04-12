Work Zone Awareness Week kicks off in Illinois.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Highway construction season is starting to pick up in southern Illinois.

On Tuesday morning, April 12, Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police kicked off Work Zone Awareness Week.

IDOT’s slogan this year, “Work Zones are a Sign to Slow Down.”

“The governor and IDOT are committed to making the safety of workers and the traveling public a priority,” said Kirk Brown, IDOT Region 5 engineer.

Tuesday’s message is to remind motorists to use caution while driving in work zones.

“Last year, there were 25 deaths and more than 1,600 injuries in Illinois work zones. We can and we must do better,” Brown said.

During 2016 to 2020 on average more than 6,000 crashes in work zones each year.

“Remember the people you pass working on equipment or behind the cones and barricades are somebody’s father, mother, son, daughter, friend or neighbor,” Brown said.

The Illinois State Police is also doing their part to keep roads safe.

“We will work alongside highway workers to monitor traffic flow and identify motorist who disobey work zone speed limits and other laws,” said Captain Josh Anderton with Illinois State Police District 13.

ISP will also have photo speed enforcement vans deployed in work zones.

Anderton explained the consequences if you are caught speeding.

“A first offense for speeding in a work zone is $250, with a second offense resulting in a 90-day suspension of a driver’s license and a $750 fine,” Anderton said.

The final message at Tuesday’s event was to keep focused on the road.

“Driving in and around work zones requires your undivided attention,” Brown said. “Avoid all distractions, obey the signs, they will help you navigate work zones safely.”

IDOT wanted to remind people of the ongoing road work, especially on the I-24 project in Johnson and Massac County, I-57 from West Frankfort to Mount Vernon and Illinois Route 13 from Giant City Road to Reed Station Road.

