Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Work Zone Awareness week kicks off in Illinois

Work Zone Awareness Week kicks off in Illinois.
Work Zone Awareness Week kicks off in Illinois.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Highway construction season is starting to pick up in southern Illinois.

On Tuesday morning, April 12, Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police kicked off Work Zone Awareness Week.

IDOT’s slogan this year, “Work Zones are a Sign to Slow Down.”

“The governor and IDOT are committed to making the safety of workers and the traveling public a priority,” said Kirk Brown, IDOT Region 5 engineer.

Tuesday’s message is to remind motorists to use caution while driving in work zones.

“Last year, there were 25 deaths and more than 1,600 injuries in Illinois work zones. We can and we must do better,” Brown said.

During 2016 to 2020 on average more than 6,000 crashes in work zones each year.

“Remember the people you pass working on equipment or behind the cones and barricades are somebody’s father, mother, son, daughter, friend or neighbor,” Brown said.

The Illinois State Police is also doing their part to keep roads safe.

“We will work alongside highway workers to monitor traffic flow and identify motorist who disobey work zone speed limits and other laws,” said Captain Josh Anderton with Illinois State Police District 13.

ISP will also have photo speed enforcement vans deployed in work zones.

Anderton explained the consequences if you are caught speeding.

“A first offense for speeding in a work zone is $250, with a second offense resulting in a 90-day suspension of a driver’s license and a $750 fine,” Anderton said.

The final message at Tuesday’s event was to keep focused on the road.

“Driving in and around work zones requires your undivided attention,” Brown said. “Avoid all distractions, obey the signs, they will help you navigate work zones safely.”

IDOT wanted to remind people of the ongoing road work, especially on the I-24 project in Johnson and Massac County, I-57 from West Frankfort to Mount Vernon and Illinois Route 13 from Giant City Road to Reed Station Road.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of the Heartland has been upgraded to a threat level 4 out of 5 for severe weather...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow due to severe weather, including tornadoes
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Kimberly Myers is missing.
Kentucky woman missing after leaving Arnold motel room found safe
Carbondale Police are investigating an early morning shooting on the 600 block of South Logan...
1 injured in early morning shooting
A Marston man was rushed to a hospital after a serious crash in New Madrid County on Sunday...
Scooter driver seriously injured in head-on crash

Latest News

According to the St. Francois Co. Sheriff's Office, the initial indications suggest the remains...
Sheriff’s office investigating after human remains found near Doe Run, Mo.
The COVID-19 community level map for Illinois, as of April 12.
Ill. Dept. of Public Health adopts new federal guidelines for reporting COVID-19 data
Allen pleaded guilty to illegally catching shovelnose sturgeon along the Kentucky/Illinois...
Southern Ill. fisherman sentenced to federal prison for illegally catching sturgeon, selling roe to caviar distributor
Water over roadway signs have been posted on several western Kentucky roads because of flooding...
Flooded roads reported in the Heartland