Warm & Breezy Tuesday

Additional scattered showers and storms this morning with higher chances of coverage in the southern half of the Heartland. Gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail will be the primary impacts with stronger storms. Temperatures starting off mild in the low 50s to low 60s. Due to temperatures cooler in our north and western counties, dense fog is possible this morning through 9AM as a dense fog advisory has been issued through this time frame. Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies today, but strong southerly winds as a warm front lifts over our area today will push us into the mid to upper 70s with a few isolated low 80s possible. Overall the atmosphere has enough energy to produce a strong storm. What we lack in is the forcing to create this activity. So chances of storms are low today, BUT if one can develop during the afternoon it easily can become severe.

Wednesday-First Alert Action Day: Storms will stick around early Wednesday morning. A few strong to severe storms are possible by the mid morning hours. The main event with the potential for widespread coverage will be during the afternoon. Supercell development will be favorable to produce large hail and tornadoes. As we progress further into Wednesday evening, this will turn into a line of storms that will be favorable for damaging winds and quick spin-up tornadoes possible. Make sure to keep an eye on the weather and have multiple ways to receive alerts!

A few showers and storms possible over the weekend.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.