Tax deadline extended for some Kentucky counties suffering tornado damage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Good news for some Kentucky taxpayers affected by the tornadoes that struck the Commonwealth this past December, your tax filing deadline has been extended to May 16, 2022.

This is only for taxpayers in the following Kentucky counties: Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren. Residents in these counties have until Monday, May 16, 2022 to file their income tax returns.

The deadline for everyone else remains April 18, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.