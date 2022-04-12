Southern Ill. fisherman sentenced to federal prison for illegally catching sturgeon, selling roe to caviar distributor

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois fisherman was sentenced to a year in federal prison for illegally catching and selling sturgeon.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky, Daniel Allen, 44, of Brookport, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison followed by two years of post-release supervision for violating the Lacey Act.

Allen pleaded guilty to illegally catching shovelnose sturgeon along the Kentucky/Illinois border and selling the fish roe to a caviar distributor in Tennessee between November 6, 2018 and April 20, 2019.

He caught the sturgeon out of season and used illegally-sized mesh nets along the Ohio River.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Allen also caught sturgeon near the Smithland Lock and Dam in an area closed to commercial fishing.

At sentencing, he agreed to pay $10,000 in restitution.

Among other things, the attorney’s office said the Lacey Act makes it unlawful for any person to transport and sell fish that were taken in violation of any law or regulation of any state. Kentucky and Illinois both regulate fishing for sturgeon and its eggs, which are marked as caviar.

They said a violation of the Lacey Act constitutes a felony if the fish had a market value in excess of $350.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service investigated the case with the assistance of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Raymond McGee prosecuted the case.

