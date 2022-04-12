Significant severe weather possible Wednesday PM

Wednesday is a First Alert Action Day! Damaging winds of 70-75+ winds, strong tornadoes and large hail are all possible. Please make sure you have a couple different ways to get warnings AND you have a safe spot if you need it on Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours. All of the Heartland is under a threat level 4 out of 5. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely start overnight tonight into the early morning hours on Wednesday. There is a small chance these could be strong to severe with gusty winds and small hail possible. Then after 2PM the main even arrives brining the threat for damaging storms across all of the Heartland. The threat should end from west to east and be east of the entire area by about 10PM.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.