Sheriff’s office investigating after human remains found near Doe Run, Mo.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office is investigating after human remains were found Tuesday, April 12.

According to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office, the human remains were found near the intersection of Chalk Hill Road and Missouri Route 221 by an area resident late on Tuesday morning.

They said the initial indications suggest the remains have been at the location for several months.

Detectives say the identity is not being released, pending notification of family members.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, April 13.

