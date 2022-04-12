Heartland Votes
Paducah woman accused of driving intoxicated, crashing into other car and building

Jada Gabrielle Birchfield was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Jada Gabrielle Birchfield was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is facing charges after police say she drove intoxicated, crashing into a car and a building.

Jada Gabrielle Birchfield, 21, was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, driving under the influence, first-degree criminal mischief, driving with no operator’s license and leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance.

Police say they were called to the area of Park Avenue and North 13th Street around 9:43 p.m. of Monday, April 11.

They said Birchfield’s Ford Fusion hit a vehicle parked at 1204 Park Avenue, then turned left onto North 13th Street where she lost control of the car and hit the 13th Street Bike Shop, causing significant damage to the building.

None of the passengers, including an infant, were reported injured.

Birchfield was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

