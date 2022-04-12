Heartland Votes
5 shot, unexploded devices found at NYC train station

Fire and police officials responded to reports of smoke at the 36th Street subway station in...
Fire and police officials responded to reports of smoke at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn and found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.(WABC via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press and KAREN MATTHEWS
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Five people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, law enforcement sources said.

Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.

According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated a suspect was wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.

A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station.

Further details were not immediately available.

Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning rush hour.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office did not immediately have more details. Adams was at the mayor’s residence Tuesday morning.

Associated Press reporters Michael Balsamo in Washington and Michael R. Sisak in New York contributed to this report.

