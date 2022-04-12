Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missouri House considers bill banning transgender athletes from girls’, women’s sports

Missouri Capitol
Missouri Capitol(AP Images)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY (KMOV) - A bill to ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports is headed to the Missouri House after it passed a committee Monday.

The proposal combines several bills that would prohibit trans kids from participating in sports, it has been dubbed the “Save Women’s Sports Act.” Schools that bar trans women athletes would be protected under the bill from any complaint or investigation. It would also withhold state funding from schools that allow trans women athletes to compete in women’s sports at the playoff level.

35 bills have been introduced in 31 states this year that would exclude young transgender athletes from participating in sports.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of the Heartland has been upgraded to a threat level 4 out of 5 for severe weather today....
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to severe weather, including tornadoes
Chaffee police are looking for two suspects in connection with a gas station robbery on Monday,...
Chaffee police looking for 2 suspects after convenience store robbed at gunpoint
According to the St. Francois Co. Sheriff's Office, the initial indications suggest the remains...
Sheriff’s office investigating after human remains found near Doe Run, Mo.
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Allen pleaded guilty to illegally catching shovelnose sturgeon along the Kentucky/Illinois...
Southern Ill. fisherman sentenced to federal prison for illegally catching sturgeon, selling roe to caviar distributor

Latest News

Cape Girardeau Mayor-Elect Stacy Kinder talks one-on-one with Alayna Chapie on The Breakfast...
Cape Girardeau Mayor-Elect Stacy Kinder shares her plans for the city
Cape Girardeau Mayor-Elect Stacy Kinder shares her plans for the city
Cape Girardeau Mayor-Elect Stacy Kinder shares her plans for the city
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) is supporting the Protect Kids and Parents Act. (Source: Roy...
Proposal calls to name bridge on I-70 after Senator Blunt
WSMV transgender bill moves forward
Transgender athlete bill passes Senate