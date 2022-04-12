Missouri House considers bill banning transgender athletes from girls’, women’s sports

JEFFERSON CITY (KMOV) - A bill to ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports is headed to the Missouri House after it passed a committee Monday.

The proposal combines several bills that would prohibit trans kids from participating in sports, it has been dubbed the “Save Women’s Sports Act.” Schools that bar trans women athletes would be protected under the bill from any complaint or investigation. It would also withhold state funding from schools that allow trans women athletes to compete in women’s sports at the playoff level.

35 bills have been introduced in 31 states this year that would exclude young transgender athletes from participating in sports.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.