Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Graves Co. man wanted for violating bond conditions

Jacob Forrest, 33, of Wingo, is described as 5-feet, 9-inches tall and 200 pounds with brown...
Jacob Forrest, 33, of Wingo, is described as 5-feet, 9-inches tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.(Kentucky State Police)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police Post 1 is looking for a man wanted for violating his bond conditions.

Jacob Forrest, 33, of Wingo, is described as 5-feet, 9-inches tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to KSP, they arrested and charged him in 2019 with sodomy first degree (victim under 12 years old), sexual abuse first degree (victim under 12 years old) and distribution of obscene material to minors.

On January 10, 2022, troopers say the Graves County Circuit Court Judge signed an arrest warrant for Forrest in reference to violations of his bond conditions in that case.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office also got an arrest warrant for Forrest on charges of tampering with a prisoner monitoring device and escape second degree.

According to a news release from KSP, on December 15, 2021, the sheriff’s office was called to investigate a report that Forrest was missing.

They found that an ankle monitor device, court-ordered to be worn by Forrest at all times as he was placed on home incarceration, had been cut and was found on the ground outside his home.

Anyone with information on Forrest’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of the Heartland has been upgraded to a threat level 4 out of 5 for severe weather...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow due to severe weather, including tornadoes
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Kimberly Myers is missing.
Kentucky woman missing after leaving Arnold motel room found safe
Carbondale Police are investigating an early morning shooting on the 600 block of South Logan...
1 injured in early morning shooting
A Marston man was rushed to a hospital after a serious crash in New Madrid County on Sunday...
Scooter driver seriously injured in head-on crash

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Jada Gabrielle Birchfield was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Paducah woman accused of driving intoxicated, crashing into other car and building
Chaffee police are looking for two suspects in connection with a gas station robbery on Monday,...
Chaffee police looking for 2 suspects after convenience store robbed at gunpoint