Graves Co. man wanted for violating bond conditions

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police Post 1 is looking for a man wanted for violating his bond conditions.

Jacob Forrest, 33, of Wingo, is described as 5-feet, 9-inches tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to KSP, they arrested and charged him in 2019 with sodomy first degree (victim under 12 years old), sexual abuse first degree (victim under 12 years old) and distribution of obscene material to minors.

On January 10, 2022, troopers say the Graves County Circuit Court Judge signed an arrest warrant for Forrest in reference to violations of his bond conditions in that case.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office also got an arrest warrant for Forrest on charges of tampering with a prisoner monitoring device and escape second degree.

According to a news release from KSP, on December 15, 2021, the sheriff’s office was called to investigate a report that Forrest was missing.

They found that an ankle monitor device, court-ordered to be worn by Forrest at all times as he was placed on home incarceration, had been cut and was found on the ground outside his home.

Anyone with information on Forrest’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

