Flooded roads reported in the Heartland

(KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is reporting several road closures because of flooding caused by rainfall Tuesday morning, April 12.

Drivers are urged to turn around and find another route if water is covering the roadway. It takes just a few inches of floodwater to sweep a vehicle away.

The following are the state highway road closures in western Kentucky:

Carlisle County

U.S. 62 is CLOSED at the 4 to 5mm in West Fork Creek Bottoms just west of the KY 121 4-Way Stop - KYTC personnel on-site monitoring floodwaters

Graves County

KY 349/Wadesboro Road is CLOSED at the 0 to 1mm at the McCracken-Graves County Line between Hardmoney and KY 450/Oaks Road - Signs Posted

KY 339/Clinton Road is CLOSED at the 0 to 2mm at the McCracken-Graves County Line north of the Melber community - Signs Posted

Livingston County

U.S. 60 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 10 to 11mm between KY 937/Cutoff Road and Smithland

KY 453/Dover Road has Water Over Road signs posted at the 13 to 14mm immediately south of Smithland

McCracken County

KY 1014/Houser Road is OPEN near the KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd intersection

KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd is OPEN at the KY 1014/Houser Road intersection

KY 994/Old Mayfield Road is CLOSED near the Railroad Tracks between at about the 2mm between KY 1288 and KY 348 - Signs Posted

KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED between the 1 and 2mm just west of the KY 450/Oaks Rd intersection - Signs Posted

KY 349/Wadesboro Road is CLOSED near the 7mm at the McCracken-Graves County Line between Hardmoney and KY 450/Oaks Road - Signs Posted

KY 339/Clinton Road is CLOSED at the 0 to 2mm at the McCracken-Graves County Line near Melber - Signs Posted

Marshall County

KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Rd is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm at the Clarks River Bridge - Signs Posted

KY 1949/Wadesboro Rd is CLOSED near the 7mm at Smith Creek Bridge and the I-69 Tunnel - Signs Posted

