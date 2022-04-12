Heartland Votes
First Lady traveling to Missouri to highlight the Month of the Military Child

Dr. Biden will be accompanied by Sec. of Education Miguel Cardona.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit with military-connected students on Wednesday in Knob Noster, Missouri.

Biden, along with Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, will meet with students and families on Whiteman Air Force Base. They will also visit Whiteman Elementary and Knob Noster High schools.

“It’s very meaningful for our students,” said Dr. Jerrod Wheeler, Superintendent of Knob Noster Public Schools which serves Whiteman Air Force Base.

“In Knob Noster, seven out of 10 students are directly connected to the mission,” said Wheeler.

Biden’s visit is to highlight the Month of the Military Child and programs that support military-connected students.

“This is part of the first lady’s ‘Joining Forces’ effort to make sure as one government we’re supporting our students,” said Cardona.

Cardona says he and the first lady plan on listening to concerns from students and parents to find ways to improve their educational experience.

“We’re going to be coming back with notes on how we can make sure we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing to help these families,” said Cardona.

According to the Joining Forces Initiative listed on the White House’s website, the program’s work is “guided by the life experiences and the perspectives voiced during in-person and virtual listening sessions.”

The initiative has three key areas, including military child education, employment and entrepreneurship, and health and well-being.

Gray’s Washington News Bureau did reach out to Missouri Republican leaders for this report. We’re still waiting to hear back.

