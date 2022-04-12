First Alert Action Day tomorrow for severe weather, including tornadoes.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are watching the threat for significant severe weather across the Heartland tomorrow. For this evening we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with warm temperatures. A few scattered storms will develop after midnight across our southern counties. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with hail being the main threat. Lows will drop into the middle 60s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with thunderstorms developing. Strong to severe storms will enter our western counties in the early afternoon hours, reach the Mississippi River around 5PM, and exit the area after 9PM. This timing is subject to change based on how storms develop. Some of the storms will be capable of producing golf ball size hail, 70MPH winds, and tornadoes. Highs will reach the lower to middle 70s.

