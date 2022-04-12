Du Quoin School District finds new bus provider

Du Quoin, Il. (KFVS) - Du Quoin Students will have new rides to school in the upcoming academic year. That’s because the district is choosing to work with a new bus service after pushback from bus drivers.

“Today we had 2 routes that were not able to run,” Matthew Hickam, Du Quoin School District Superintendent,

Hickam said this is big improvement from Friday, when they did not have enough bus drivers to pick up most of their students. That’s after driver’s push backed against their current school bus provider, Durham school services.

“Most of our drivers who work for Durham expressed unhappiness in working for Durham,” Hickam said.

He said the buses were not safe for them or students. The school board decided to rescind the 3-year offer from their current provider and choose First Student Inc., their highest bid.

“That would be roughly $370,000 from Durham to first student... we’ll have to look at how we’re allocating our state funding that comes for transportation and also a portion of local property tax that’s specifically set aside for transportation,” Hickam said

The school is currently using drivers and buses from other school districts.

Diver, Theresa Knappe said her current bus is broke down and is still waiting to be fixed.

“That is why we were so adamant that we had to move onto a different bus service,” Knappe said.

In the statement from Durham School Services it states,

“While we are disappointed to hear this turn of events, we will continue to work with District 300 to ensure that we finish out our contract on a solid note for the remainder of this school year.”

Despite the challenges Hickman and Knappe said ultimately the goal is to make the best decision for everyone.

“They deserve to have a fleet of buses that are kept up to date,” Hickam said

“Let’s just focus on the positive and I just want to move forward. I know other drivers feel the same,” Knappe said

Hickam said he believes most drivers will return in the new school year.

