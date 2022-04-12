Heartland Votes
Chaffee police looking for 2 suspects after convenience store robbed at gunpoint

Chaffee police are looking for two suspects in connection with a gas station robbery on Monday,...
Chaffee police are looking for two suspects in connection with a gas station robbery on Monday, April 11.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint just before midnight on Monday, April 11.

This was at the Rhodes 101 Convenience Store on State Highway 77.

According to police, two men wearing hoodies with their faces covered entered the store at the east entrance, walked around to the north side of the store near the coolers for a few minutes and then walked to the area near the south side of the store.

Police say the clerk stepped into the back room briefly and when he came out he was confronted by the two men.

They said the two men had a dark-colored pistol and demanded the clerk open the register.

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and left the store, running to the south.

The first suspect is described as being in his late teens or early 20s, heavyset and 5-feet, 10-inches or 5-feet, 11-inches tall. He was wearing light-colored cargo pants, a Nike hoodie with black and grey camo sleeves and black and white tennis shoes.

The second suspect is described as being in his late teens or early 20s, slender build and 5-feet, 7-inches or 5-feet, 8-inches tall. He was wearing light-colored skinny jeans with holes in front, black-colored hoodie and what appeared to be a white-colored watch.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chaffee Police Department at 573-887-6911.

Cape Girardeau Mayor-Elect Stacy Kinder shares her plans for the city
