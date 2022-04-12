Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau Mayor-Elect Stacy Kinder shares her plans for the city

Cape Girardeau Mayor-Elect Stacy Kinder talks one-on-one with Alayna Chapie on The Breakfast Show TOO about her plans for the city when she takes office soon.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Mayor-Elect Stacy Kinder will soon become the city’s next and first female mayor.

Kinder will take the oath of office on Monday, April 18.

Ahead of her swearing-in, Kinder shared her vision and goals for Cape Girardeau.

Kinder wants to strengthen the city’s operating budget, which includes better pay for staff and fully staffing departments.

Public safety is also a main focus for Kinder.

“It’s a big issue,” said Kinder. “It’s a big issue for our government, for our community an d how that salary issue as well as other thing splay into making our public safety forces stronger is very much going to be a focus.”

She also hopes to engage the community in what is happening in Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeau Mayor-Elect Stacy Kinder shares her plans for the city
