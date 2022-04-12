Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Beshear signs bills raising KSP trooper pay by $15,000

Beshear signs bills raising KSP trooper pay by $15,000
By Jim Stratman
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear has signed bills approving raises for state troopers.

The governor was at Kentucky State Police’s training post on Tuesday morning to sign House Bill 259 and Senate Bill 209 in front of the new KSP cadet class.

The new bills account for record levels of raises for new and existing Kentucky State Police troopers, as well as investment in training.

“I want KSP, and all its troopers and everyone that works for it, to know the work you do every day is truly appreciated,” Governor Beshear said.

By signing both House Bill 259 and Senate Bill 209 into law, Governor Beshear guaranteed a $15,000 across the board raise for Kentucky State Police troopers, including cadets.

That raise brings KSP from the 74th highest starting pay law enforcement position in Kentucky, into the top 5.

Governor Beshear says that kind of investment is something that was needed and investments in recruitment that came before this pay bump have made, and will make, a big difference in recruitment and retention.

“Between the two of them, we are seeing some of the largest and certainly more diverse classes that we’ve seen in a while. It’s really important,” Gov. Beshear said. “It’s going to help us be safer, and the great part is it’s not only working to bring troopers in, but it’s also cutting down on retirements.”

The governor says, while this is a great day, he hopes to be able to push for even more funding, especially for telecommunicators, who only received the 8% raise for all state workers in this budget.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of the Heartland has been upgraded to a threat level 4 out of 5 for severe weather...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow due to severe weather, including tornadoes
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Kimberly Myers is missing.
Kentucky woman missing after leaving Arnold motel room found safe
Carbondale Police are investigating an early morning shooting on the 600 block of South Logan...
1 injured in early morning shooting
A Marston man was rushed to a hospital after a serious crash in New Madrid County on Sunday...
Scooter driver seriously injured in head-on crash

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Jacob Forrest, 33, of Wingo, is described as 5-feet, 9-inches tall and 200 pounds with brown...
Graves Co. man wanted for violating bond conditions
Jada Gabrielle Birchfield was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Paducah woman accused of driving intoxicated, crashing into other car and building
Chaffee police are looking for two suspects in connection with a gas station robbery on Monday,...
Chaffee police looking for 2 suspects after convenience store robbed at gunpoint