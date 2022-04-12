Heartland Votes
58th anniversary of Dogwood Trail in Paducah begins Sunday

The lighted Dogwood Trail will be Sunday, April 17 through Sunday, April 24.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The 58th anniversary of Paducah’s Dogwood Trail begins on Sunday, April 17.

The trail will be open through Sunday, April 24.

According to a news release from the City of Paducah, the annual trail is organized by the Paducah Civic Beautification Board. It highlights miles of dogwoods and the Paducah neighborhoods.

The lighting of the dogwood trail became a tradition in 1964 when the board began tours of Paducah in bloom at night.

A map of Paducah's Dogwood Trail.
According to the city’s website, the first trail was two blocks along Sycamore in Paducah’s west end. It’s now several miles, showcasing dogwood, Japanese maple, red bud and weeping cherry trees.

