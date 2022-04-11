Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Your personality can either protect or age your brain, study says

Study finds anxious, introverted and disorganized people are more likely to develop cognitive...
Study finds anxious, introverted and disorganized people are more likely to develop cognitive decline.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Worry less now and your brain will stay healthy longer.

A new study shows people who worry more, lack self-discipline and are introverted are more likely to develop cognitive decline earlier in life.

It also applies to a higher likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

The study examined the personality traits of nearly 2,000 people.

It found being socially engaged with others could buy you an extra year of living without dementia.

If you keep anxiety at bay and stay organized and goal-oriented, it can get you two years of healthy cognitive function.

The study was published Monday in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The threat for severe storms is at a level 3 out of 5 for Wednesday. Tornadoes, large hail and...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Wednesday due to severe weather, including tornadoes
Aaron (left) and Teyrsa (right) Medley are facing 5 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a...
Poplar Bluff couple accused of child endangerment after officers discover bags of feces inside home
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Kimberly Myers is missing.
Kentucky woman missing after leaving Arnold motel room found safe

Latest News

A St. Vincent de Paul High School student drives the virtual impaired driving and texting...
Students participate in distracted driving simulation in Perryville
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Ex-officer convicted of storming Capitol to disrupt Congress
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the detainee found a way to get out of his...
Man accused of murdering deputy caught after attempted jail escape in Jefferson County, Ill.
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
Judge weighs cameras in 3 officers’ trial over George Floyd’s death