Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Woman assaults Sonic carhop because her order took too long, police say

Stacy Minihan was arrested Saturday night after assaulting a Sonic employee and another...
Stacy Minihan was arrested Saturday night after assaulting a Sonic employee and another customer, Tulsa police said.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police in Oklahoma arrested a woman who they said assaulted a Sonic employee and another customer because her food order took too long.

Tulsa police said Stacy Minihan was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and for trafficking meth.

According to police, officers were called to a Sonic on Saturday night for reports of an assault with a weapon. Investigators found that when the carhop delivered Minihan’s food, she became very upset because the order took too long.

When the employee tried to explain that the restaurant was short-staffed, Minihan got out of her car, slapped the food out of the carhop’s hands and punched the carhop in the chest, witnesses told police.

Police said that when another witness followed Minihan to get her license plate number, Minihan pulled over, got out of her car and shot the witness in the face with a pepper ball gun. The victim was also hit several times and was bleeding from their head.

Officers said Minihan then drove to a nearby gas station where she was stopped by police and arrested. Police seized the pepper ball gun, nearly 30 grams of meth and other drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
Aaron (left) and Teyrsa (right) Medley are facing 5 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a...
Poplar Bluff couple accused of child endangerment after officers discover bags of feces inside home
A driver was killed four miles north of Patton on Route 51 on Friday morning.
Patton man killed in Bollinger County crash
Kimberly Myers is missing.
Kentucky woman missing after leaving Arnold motel room
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says

Latest News

People settle in a basement of an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10,000 civilians
The administration will release the finalized version of its ghost gun rule, which comes amid...
Biden aims at ‘ghost gun’ violence with new federal rule
According to Paducah police, Burl Wayne Morris was arrested on Friday afternoon, April 8 after...
Ky. man arrested, officers seize more than 100 capsules of suspected fentanyl
Paxten Jeremy (middle) harvested his first turkey on his family farm in Maries County on...
Young Mo. hunters take nearly 3K turkeys over youth weekend
Chad Bradley is facing charges after a deputy spotted him driving a motorcycle on KY Hwy. 1748...
Man facing charges after deputy spots him driving motorcycle with young child riding on gas tank