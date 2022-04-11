Woman arrested in connection with shooting in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting investigation in Caruthersville.

Caruthersville Police said the shooting happened in the 300 block of East Fifth Street.

Deborah Hunter was arrested in connection with the case and booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center.

Hunter is being held with bond on a warrant for unlawful use of a weapon and a Caruthersville Municipal warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of domestic assault.

