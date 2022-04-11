Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Teen jumps out of moving car in an attempt to evade arrest


Teen jumped out of car to evade arrest
Teen jumped out of car to evade arrest(MNPD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager was arrested Saturday evening after jumping out of a stolen pickup truck.

Metro Nashville Police said the 16-year-old driver crashed the stolen 2019 Ford Raptor pickup truck on Dickerson Pike at Ben Allen Road Saturday evening. The Ford Raptor was reported stolen last Tuesday from an Angincourt Way residence where it had been left unlocked with the keys inside.

Violent Crimes Initiative detectives located the stolen pickup at Cobblestone Corners apartment complex at 501 Ben Allen Road. Officers attempted to stop the teen who drove a short distance before successfully deploying spike strips.

MNPD said the teen then jumped out of the moving vehicle, which continued down a steep embankment and proceeded on foot before being taken into custody.

Authorities said the teen had a key fob belonging to a Jeep Wagoneer that had also been reported stolen at his arrest.

The teen was charged in Juvenile Court with theft of a motor vehicle and evading arrest. Officials added that the investigation is ongoing into his possible involvement in other crimes, including robbery. His identity has yet to be released.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
Aaron (left) and Teyrsa (right) Medley are facing 5 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a...
Poplar Bluff couple accused of child endangerment after officers discover bags of feces inside home
A driver was killed four miles north of Patton on Route 51 on Friday morning.
Patton man killed in Bollinger County crash
MagellanTV wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows.
This company wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows
The vehicle is a white Ford F-150.
Police searching for stolen truck from Black River Race Track

Latest News

Kimberly Myers is missing.
Kentucky woman missing after leaving Arnold motel room
Morel Mushroom hunting starts.
Morel mushroom hunting season arrives in the Ozarks
Morel mushroom hunting season arrives in the Ozarks
Business owners Derek Wilson and Rob Bullock welcome larger crowds
Heartland wine businesses see boost in crowds
Girl Scouts pose for a picture with a peach tree they planted.
Southeast Missouri Girl Scouts plant trees to help environment