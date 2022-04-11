Heartland Votes
Students participate in distracted driving simulation in Perryville

A St. Vincent de Paul High School student drives the virtual impaired driving and texting...
A St. Vincent de Paul High School student drives the virtual impaired driving and texting simulator on Monday.
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Students at one Heartland school are being taught a different kind of lesson on Monday, this one being behind the wheel.

St. Vincent de Paul High School students in Perryville were able to drive a unique vehicle on Monday that simulates the effects of driving drunk, high or texting and driving. It’s called the UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour.

We talked with students who took a turn driving the simulation. They said it’s much more difficult than they thought.

“It was pretty hard to see and it was a struggle to turn and stay on the road,” David Jokisch said. “I was under the influence of marijuana.”

“I thought that it was very complicated to control where you were at on the road,” Adilynn Ponder said. “With the lines, I was seeing double and triple lines the whole time.”

They said they learned much from this experience.

“Don’t be distracted while driving,” Carleigh Grim said. “Don’t drive intoxicated.”

“I will never do that,” Macy Lukefahr said. “It’s scary how little control you have. It’s just a horrible thing to do.”

For Ponder, she said this hits a little close to home.

“I’ll take away from it that to never get behind the wheel intoxicated or on any other substances, because, it’s just not worth it,” Ponder said. “I know that I’ve lost people from drunk driving so I think that just having someone come pick you up and not doing that [driving] is the best thing to do.”

April is Distracted Driving Awareness month.

According to a release by UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour, in 2018, it was reported that about 400,000 were injured and 2,841 were killed as a result of distracted-affected crashes.

