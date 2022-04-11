Heartland Votes
Southeast Missouri Girl Scouts plant trees to help environment

Girl Scouts pose for a picture with a peach tree they planted.
Girl Scouts pose for a picture with a peach tree they planted.(Photo source: Ta'Juan Moreland)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Girl Scouts in southeast Missouri are doing their part in helping save the planet.

This month, Girl Scouts across Missouri have already planted trees in their communities to help save the world.

Girl Scouts in Troop 71271 we talked with say they have already planted a peach tree.

“We dug a hole and we planted it. It helps the Earth,” Evie Brueckner said.

“It helps our environment,” Pennie Brueckner said. “We can breathe and people will live longer.”

They say planting a tree and picking up trash has many benefits.

“I think it provides more air and it saves our community so we can all stay healthy and we can all stay safe from all this trash and stuff and helps us breathe more better too,” Navaya Moreland said.

The green initiative inspires girls to get outside and give back to their communities.

