SIU researcher working on ways to make stronger, lighter materials

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One study at Southern Illinois University is working on ways 3D-printed material could revolutionize how planes, trains and automobiles are built in the future.

It’s part of a study being done at SIU to make stronger and lighter materials.

“Now on luggage they write lightweight, 9 pounds, 7 pounds, how they are making those by composite materials, and this is one of the composites we are trying to make,” said Sabrina Nilufar, an assistant professor at SIU.

Nilufar is studying and working on ways to construct so called “sandwich materials” that are used in almost everything.

“Automobile or airplane industries, marine or military structures,” said Nilufar.

Nilufar is experimenting with 3D printers and scientific methods to create new materials that can make travel more efficient and safer.

“With the incorporation of TPMS structure and additive manufacturing these high performance and rich materials can be custom tailored for specific engineering applications, which will make structures stronger, lighter and more fuel efficient,” she said.

She said she and her team of two students are also working on how different structures react to different climates.

“We haven’t seen what will happen if the temperature also changes. Because the applications like I told you can be used in various temperatures,” she continued.

She received a $200,000 grant for this two-year study.

With this study, she also hopes to even intrigue younger students.

“We are going to conduct or dabble into some summer camps for high school and middle school students to give them a flavor of additive manufacturing or 3D printing,” said Nilufar.

For more information on this study you can find it on SIU news website.

