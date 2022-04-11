Severe weather possible this afternoon/evening, bigger threat for severe storms on Wednesday

As a cold front moves into the Heartland this afternoon and evening, there is a chance for a few isolated severe storms. There is a threat of gusty winds and hail, with a low threat of an isolated tornado. The storms should exit the Heartland about 10 PM tonight and much of the overnight will be calm. Most of Tuesday looks dry too, if an isolated cell pops up in the afternoon and evening hours it could be strong, but most of the area should stay dry. Then on Wednesday there is a significant risk of severe weather. The late afternoon and evening hours will be active with all types of severe weather possible. That means damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are possible. We have issued a FIRST ALERT ACTION day for Wednesday, so please plan and prepare now for that round of severe weather. The greatest threats will be during the evening hours.

