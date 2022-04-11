Scooter driver seriously injured in head-on crash

Heartland Votes
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Marston man was rushed to a hospital after a serious crash in New Madrid County on Sunday night, April 10.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on route EE in Marston.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Ryan B. Tolle was travelling east when his scooter and a westbound car crashed head-on.

MSHP said both were attempting to turn off of the highway.

An ambulance transported Tolle to Cape Girardeau hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car, 38-year-old Shawna M. Yarbro, of Gosnell, Arkansas, was not hurt in the crash.

