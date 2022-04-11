Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Scattered Rain & Storms Today

Active weather today through Wednesday with strong storms in the forecast...
Lingering light showers and clouds will stick around through the early afternoon.
Lingering light showers and clouds will stick around through the early afternoon.(Source: cNews/Jane Rhoden)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Strong southerly winds can gust up to 30mph this morning through today. This will keep temperatures mild in the 60s this morning. Ahead of a cold front, temperatures will fluctuate in the mid to upper 60s today depending on when showers/storms are lacking. During the morning hours, a few showers and storms are possible as they will slowly move into southeast Missouri. Most of this activity looks non-severe. As we warm up later today and moisture increases, there is the potential for strong storms this afternoon in southern portions of southeast Missouri into western Tennessee. The impacts will be for large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. This threat may linger into the evening hours as the front moves through.

A warm front will quickly return over the Heartland tomorrow continuing the higher surge in muggy conditions and temperatures yet again in the mid to upper 70s. Scattered storms are possible tomorrow with a lower threat for severe weather. This system will bring a front through on Wednesday which is likely going to be out higher day for severe weather. Tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds are all possible on Wednesday. A few supercells can develop during the afternoon ahead of a line of storms that will trail leading into Wednesday night. Now it a great way to think of a safety plan and have multiple ways to get alerts!

Drier and calmer weather will end the week.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
Aaron (left) and Teyrsa (right) Medley are facing 5 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a...
Poplar Bluff couple accused of child endangerment after officers discover bags of feces inside home
A driver was killed four miles north of Patton on Route 51 on Friday morning.
Patton man killed in Bollinger County crash
MagellanTV wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows.
This company wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows
The vehicle is a white Ford F-150.
Police searching for stolen truck from Black River Race Track

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 4/10/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 4/10/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook
Brian Alworth says it will be partly cloudy and mild, with official highs in the 70s.
First Alert: Much warmer today
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 4/10
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 4/10