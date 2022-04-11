Heartland Votes
Morel mushroom hunting season arrives in the Ozarks

By Liam Garrity
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The start of spring means morel mushroom hunting season is back in the Ozarks, a hobby many find to be a delicacy.

Several hunters, like Kandi Favor, say morel mushroom hunting is a tradition for her family.

“This was always me and my dad’s thing from when I could first walk in. Now it’s me and my son’s thing from since he’s been able to walk,” said Favor.

Kandi Favor said her dad got her into morel mushroom hunting and is proud to be continuing the tradition with her son.

“He looks forward to this time of year every year now since we’ve been doing this. He’s always begging to go do it, but I have to remind him it’s one time a year,” said Favor.

Missouri Department of Conservation officials said morel mushrooms are found from around this time to the beginning of May. Favor is making the most of her opportunities and collecting as many as she can.

“When he was like a year old, I’d put them on my back and go hiking through the woods and he would hold my bag,” said Favor.

Favor said these are great treat if cooked right. She encourages more families to start this tradition.

“It’s fantastic,” said Favor. “My son really loves it. He loves to eat them, and I always cook them up for everybody.”

