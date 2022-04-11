Young Mo. hunters take nearly 3K turkeys over youth weekend

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Young turkey hunters in Missouri harvested 2,881 birds over the past youth weekend.

That’s according to preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation.

They said the top harvest counties included Miller with 87 birds, Osage with 71 and Franklin with 71. You can see more harvest totals here.

During the 2021 spring youth weekend, the department said young hunters checked 2,795 turkeys.

“Despite a cooler than normal morning on Saturday, the weather during the youth weekend provided mostly favorable hunting conditions,” said MDC Turkey Biologist Reina Tyl. “It was great to see almost three thousand youth were able to capitalize on those good conditions and make lasting memories of a successful turkey hunt.”

Youth turkey hunting was held April 9 and 10.

The regular spring turkey season runs April 18 through May 8.

