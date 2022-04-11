Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Young Mo. hunters take nearly 3K turkeys over youth weekend

Paxten Jeremy (middle) harvested his first turkey on his family farm in Maries County on...
Paxten Jeremy (middle) harvested his first turkey on his family farm in Maries County on opening morning of the youth weekend. His uncle, Tyler Schwartze (left), called the gobbler in for him. Paxten’s dad, Todd Jeremy (right), accompanied them on the successful hunt. (Photo courtesy: MDC)(Mo. Dept. of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Young turkey hunters in Missouri harvested 2,881 birds over the past youth weekend.

That’s according to preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation.

They said the top harvest counties included Miller with 87 birds, Osage with 71 and Franklin with 71. You can see more harvest totals here.

During the 2021 spring youth weekend, the department said young hunters checked 2,795 turkeys.

“Despite a cooler than normal morning on Saturday, the weather during the youth weekend provided mostly favorable hunting conditions,” said MDC Turkey Biologist Reina Tyl. “It was great to see almost three thousand youth were able to capitalize on those good conditions and make lasting memories of a successful turkey hunt.”

Youth turkey hunting was held April 9 and 10.

The regular spring turkey season runs April 18 through May 8.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
Aaron (left) and Teyrsa (right) Medley are facing 5 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a...
Poplar Bluff couple accused of child endangerment after officers discover bags of feces inside home
A driver was killed four miles north of Patton on Route 51 on Friday morning.
Patton man killed in Bollinger County crash
Kimberly Myers is missing.
Kentucky woman missing after leaving Arnold motel room
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says

Latest News

According to Paducah police, Burl Wayne Morris was arrested on Friday afternoon, April 8 after...
Ky. man arrested, officers seize more than 100 capsules of suspected fentanyl
Chad Bradley is facing charges after a deputy spotted him driving a motorcycle on KY Hwy. 1748...
Man facing charges after deputy spots him driving motorcycle with young child riding on gas tank
Jose Antonio, 31, of Portland, Tenn., was wanted for reckless homicide in connection with a...
Man extradited to Ky. on charge of reckless homicide in connection with deadly Lyon Co. crash
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the detainee found a way to get out of his...
Man in custody after attempted jail escape in Jefferson County, Ill.