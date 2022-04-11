Heartland Votes
Man facing charges after deputy spots him driving motorcycle with young child riding on gas tank

Chad Bradley is facing charges after a deputy spotted him driving a motorcycle on KY Hwy. 1748...
Chad Bradley is facing charges after a deputy spotted him driving a motorcycle on KY Hwy. 1748 with a young child sitting and riding on the gas tank.(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges after a deputy spotted him driving a motorcycle with a 3-year-old child riding on the gas tank.

Chad E. Bradley, 45, of Wingo, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment (on child), possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, no motorcycle license, no registration plate and no insurance.

According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was parked in the Pryorsburg area around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday, April 10 when he saw a man on a motorcycle on KY Highway 1748 with a young child sitting and riding on the gas tank.

They said the motorcycle didn’t have a valid license plate.

When the deputy pulled him over, they say Bradley took off running and abandoned the 3 year old. During the foot chase, deputies say Bradley threw a set of electronic scales that later field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Deputies were able to contact the child’s mother who arrived on scene and took custody of the child.

Bradley was taken to the Warren County, Ky. Jail.

