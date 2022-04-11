Man in custody after attempted jail escape in Jefferson County, Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was caught trying to escape from the Jefferson County Justice Center.

According to the sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post, Ray Tate had gotten out of his cell and was trying to escape the facility during the early morning hours of Sunday, April 10.

They said he found a way to get out of his cell due to a “flaw” in the original construction of the jail. This flaw was limited to only three specialty cells.

In the process of escaping, Tate allegedly damaged several areas of the jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, the jail is still suitable to hold detainees and inmates, with the exception of Tate’s cell. Repairs to the damaged areas are being coordinated by the sheriff’s office maintenance supervisor.

Tate was taken into custody without incident.

The sheriff’s office said the jail was already on night shift lockdown at the time, so deputies and officers from the Mount Vernon Police Department were called in to secure the exterior of the facility while a head count and security check were conducted.

They determined no other detainees were involved, and all were present and accounted for.

According to the sheriff’s office, the sheriff will share information on the flaw through the Sheriff’s Association so that other jails with similar construction will be able to take corrective steps.

They said charges against Tate will be reviewed by the Jefferson County and Wayne County State’s Attorneys.

