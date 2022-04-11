Ky. man arrested, officers seize more than 100 capsules of suspected fentanyl

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges after officers seize more than 100 capsules containing suspected fentanyl.

Burl Wayne Morris, Jr., 30, of Hickory, was arrested on a charge of importing carfentanil, fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives.

According to Paducah police, Morris was arrested on Friday afternoon, April 8 after detectives received information that he was selling fentanyl in Paducah and McCracken County.

Morris’ vehicle was pulled over on Cairo Road and detectives served a search warrant for his person and vehicle.

Detectives say they found a bag containing more than 100 black capsules of suspected fentanyl on Morris’ person.

They said he was currently out on bond after being arrested in Graves County for trafficking fentanyl and being a persistent felon.

He was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

