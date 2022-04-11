Heartland Votes
Illinois increases funding for state veterinarians to prevent disease

By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - With Avian Influenza spreading across the country, and African Swine Fever spotted as close as the Dominican Republic and Haiti, livestock producers across the country have biosecurity on their mind.

That is why the Illinois Pork Producers Association worked alongside the Illinois Farm Bureau, IL Beef, IL Corn and IL Soybeans to push the Illinois general assembly for more funding.

They specifically requested an increase of $750,000 from the FY2023 budget for the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

Adams County Pork Producer Randy Sims says much of this funding would go toward helping the state hire more field veterinarians.

Illinois only employs one field veterinarian to serve the whole state. Sims said hiring more vets could help the state contain a future outbreak of a disease like African Swine Fever.

“In order to do that efficiently, we need several vets, boots on the ground, to be out here identifying what’s going on, getting ahold of all of those that are in that circle by Premise ID,” said Sims.

He said it is important that the state takes preventative measures before disease strikes.

“So they can secure more funding for veterinarians, help us as producers get our plans in place, and so this will flow very nicely and smoothly if in fact we get a foreign animal disease,” said Sims.

Sims said people may not realize the widespread disruption that would occur if a disease like African Swine Fever were to arrive into the U.S. pork population.

He said the U.S. has pork reserves so a disruption would not cause immediate harm, but the long term impact on the supply chain is something that Sims said farmers take seriously.

He also mentioned that more veterinarians would help with the quick identification of the rapidly spreading Avian Influenza outbreak.

Both of these diseases currently pose little risk to humans in the United States.

You can find out more about the latest cases of Avian Influenza here and about the African Swine Fever here.

