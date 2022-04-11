Heartland photographer to bring strangers together through photoshoots

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland photographer is bringing strangers together for a unique photoshoot that will certainly make some memories.

It’s a stranger photoshoot, bringing people together for a blind date hosted by Chantel Marie Photography.

Chantel Dean said this blind date is a great way for people to be a part of something unique, and has the potential to change the future for some lucky couples that meet up.

“Meeting them will give me the vibes that I need and I believe that I can put two pieces of the algorithm together and chemistry will fly. It’s going to go well,” Chantel Dean said.

Dean first heard about the idea through a Facebook photography group. That’s when she decided to try it herself.

“I just thought it was really unique,” Dean said. “I did a lot of research to see the safety precautions and everything you can do with this, and I took that stranger session and made it part of my own to do individual editions. So I am hoping to have a best friend edition, video gamer edition, couples edition, something that it will be more than just a blind date meeting people. It will bring more people together.”

She is confident that she will be able to make good matches for these photoshoots, something that would be a lasting memory.

“Being in the military, it helped me see different cultures and how different cultures can come together,” Dean said. “My husband and myself are complete opposites but we were set up. We wouldn’t have tried to date each other if we wouldn’t have known and now we are happily married so I want to do that for other people as well.”

There will be an interview as part of the selection process. Dean said there will also be security there during the photoshoots as well for safety reasons.

“Get out of your comfort zone,” Dean said. “Don’t just meet the same ol’ guys or the same ol’ girls and keep dating them and you feel like your life is falling apart because you can’t find somebody. Go out of your comfort zone and meet somebody that you’re a good match for.”

For more information, you can find that at Chantel Marie Photography.

