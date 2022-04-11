Heartland parents facing challenge of baby formula shortage

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Parents of newborns of are facing a challenge of finding baby formula here in the Heartland.

A recent recall, as well as supply chain issues, are leading to a shortage of formula.

”It’s scary because that’s what they need is their formula and when we can’t find it, they can’t eat,” said Danielle Dodd.

Dodd is a mother to 7-month-old Ocean. She said it’s stressful when she can’t find the formula her daughter is used to.

“Some babies can’t take just any formula and I can’t find what she actually needs,” Dodd said.

Dodd said in order to get the formula her daughter needs, she decided to call on Birthright of Cape Girardeau for help.

“It has really affected our moms I’ve had moms desperate when they’ve come in here for cans of formula.”

Kim Sellers is the director of Birthright of Cape Girardeau.

“Ours is free. We give formula out for free. We don’t give a whole month of supplies, we just give a few cans to hold them over until they can find it,” Kellers said.

Sellers said when several baby formulas were recalled back in February they were concerned, but that didn’t stop them from making sure moms had what they needed to feed their babies.

“It was panic at first and fortunately I had bought a nice, large batch of formula right before the announcement of the recall and the formula I had bought wasn’t in that bad lot number, so we’ve been able to have formula to be able to bless our clients when they’ve called and needed it,” said Kellers.

