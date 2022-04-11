Heartland Votes
Gardner faces disciplinary hearing stemming from Greitens invasion of privacy case

The top prosecutor in St. Louis City will be under the microscope facing a disciplinary hearing that experts say could end with her losing her law license and h
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The top prosecutor in St. Louis City will be under the microscope facing a disciplinary hearing that experts say could end with her losing her law license and her office.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner will appear before an ethics panel at 9 a.m. Monday in a St. Louis County courthouse. She could be cleared of the charges of prosecutorial misconduct face a reprimand or be more harshly punished.

Saint Louis University law professor Anders Walker says it’s a case that could have an impact on the criminal justice system in St. Louis. The allegations against Garnder all stem from the 2018 invasion of privacy case against then-Gov. Eric Greitens. Gardner hired William Tisaby as a private investigator for the case. Tisaby has since pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for tampering with evidence in the case.

But the disciplinary allegations against the Circuit Attorney said Gardner herself made false statements to the court or failed to correct Tisaby and other people’s false statements. The ethics investigation found she misrepresented or concealed facts from the court and from the defense. Also, the investigation revealed she prejudiced the administration of justice by “jeopardizing the successful prosecution of the defendant (Greitens) Because of her misconduct.”

“This could be a very serious matter if the CA tried to remove a sitting governor, then we are not talking about a criminal matter,” Walker said. “We are talking about undermining the criminal process and I cannot think of anything more serious than that.”

But Gardner has denied all of the allegations against her saying it was “another attempt by her political enemies, largely from outside St. Louis, to remove her and thwart the systemic reforms she champions.”

“If minor mistakes were made,” her filing says, “They were not deliberate. They did not undermine justice and they did not deny the defendant a fair trial.”

Walker added, “Everyone can make mistakes, however, a prosecutor must disclose information that could help a defendant. If they fail to disclose that, that could be grounds for serious disciplinary action.”

The hearing is scheduled to be held in St. Louis County court—while originally planned for several days. It’s possible the two sides could also come together with a pre-arranged agreement.

“That’s possible anything is possible, they might meet in the middle with a reprimand,” Walker said.

Witnesses named in the original charging document told News 4—they couldn’t comment. Walker said it’s certainly politically charged but Gardner’s supporters claimed she’s being unfairly targeted. Greitens is now using the investigation as part of his campaign for US Senate.

“This case has gone all over the place, it’s a melodrama,” Walker said.

Other attorneys who have notably been disciplined including Mark McCloskey—who pleaded guilty to waving a gun at protestors received probation on his license. Former Assistant Circuit Attorney Bliss Worrell lost her license in 2016 after admitting in federal court to filing false charges on a man who had been assaulted by police.

“There are few cases where prosecutors have been disciplined and even fewer that have lost their law license,” Walker said.

Ultimately, it will be up to the Missouri supreme court to decide if Gardner should be punished and the severity of the punishment.

