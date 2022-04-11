Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Strong afternoon storms likely; storms Wednesday could be severe

First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 4/11
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Be prepared for a stormy week!

A few showers and storms are possible this morning.

Severe weather is not expected at this time.

Strong southerly winds could gust up to 30 mph through the day.

Lisa Michaels says there is the potential for strong storms this afternoon in southern portions of southeast Missouri into western Tennessee.

Large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain are the main concerns.

A spin-up tornado can not be ruled out.

The storm threat could also linger into the evening hours as a cold front moves through.

Tuesday will be muggy and warm in the mid to upper 70s as a warm front quickly returns over the Heartland.

Scattered storms are also possible Tuesday, with a lower threat for severe weather.

The warm front will push through the Heartland on Wednesday.

This will increase the threat for severe storms.

Tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds will be possible.

A few supercells could develop in the afternoon ahead of a line of storms that into Wednesday night.

Be sure to have the First Alert Weather app on hand for alerts and the latest outlook. Download the app here.

The end of the week is looking drier and calmer.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
Aaron (left) and Teyrsa (right) Medley are facing 5 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a...
Poplar Bluff couple accused of child endangerment after officers discover bags of feces inside home
A driver was killed four miles north of Patton on Route 51 on Friday morning.
Patton man killed in Bollinger County crash
MagellanTV wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows.
This company wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows
The vehicle is a white Ford F-150.
Police searching for stolen truck from Black River Race Track

Latest News

Lingering light showers and clouds will stick around through the early afternoon.
Scattered Rain & Storms Today
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook
Brian Alworth says it will be partly cloudy and mild, with official highs in the 70s.
First Alert: Much warmer today
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook