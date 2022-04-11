First Alert: Strong afternoon storms likely; storms Wednesday could be severe

(KFVS) - Be prepared for a stormy week!

A few showers and storms are possible this morning.

Severe weather is not expected at this time.

Strong southerly winds could gust up to 30 mph through the day.

Lisa Michaels says there is the potential for strong storms this afternoon in southern portions of southeast Missouri into western Tennessee.

Large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain are the main concerns.

A spin-up tornado can not be ruled out.

The storm threat could also linger into the evening hours as a cold front moves through.

Tuesday will be muggy and warm in the mid to upper 70s as a warm front quickly returns over the Heartland.

Scattered storms are also possible Tuesday, with a lower threat for severe weather.

The warm front will push through the Heartland on Wednesday.

This will increase the threat for severe storms.

Tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds will be possible.

A few supercells could develop in the afternoon ahead of a line of storms that into Wednesday night.

The end of the week is looking drier and calmer.

