First Alert Action Day Wednesday due to a severe weather threat.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. A cold front will move through the area this evening bringing with it showers and thunderstorms. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with hail being the main threat. Lows by morning will be in the upper 40s north to near 60 south.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy warm and breezy. Winds will gust over 25MPH at times during the afternoon hours. Highs will range from the middle 70s north to the lower 80s south. There is a slight chance for a pop up storm but most areas will remains dry. If a storm can develop tomorrow afternoon, it could become severe.

Our severe weather threat will increase as we head into Wednesday. A very strong storms system will move across the northern Midwest on Wednesday dragging a cold front through the area. Ahead of this front scattered to numerous showers and storms will develop. Some of these storms could be severe with, damaging winds, and tornadoes.

