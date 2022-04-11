FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Wednesday due to severe weather, including tornadoes

(KFVS) - We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Wednesday due to the threat for significant severe weather, including tornadoes.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says the Heartland will see a few rounds of storms over the next couple days.

Additional scattered showers and storms are likely this morning, with higher chances in the southern half of the Heartland

Wake-up temperatures are mild in the low 50s to low 60s.

Dense fog is a concern this morning in our northern and western counties. A dense fog advisory has been issued through 9 a.m.

This afternoon will be partly cloudy, warm and breezy.

Winds will gust over 25 miles per hour at times during the afternoon hours.

Highs will range from the mid-70s north to the lower 80s south.

There is a slight chance for a pop-up storm, but most areas will remains dry. If a storm does develop this afternoon, it could become severe.

Most of the Heartland is under a threat level 1 out of 5 for severe storms Tuesday. A few southeast Missouri counties are under a threat level 2. (Source: KFVS)

The main event will occur Wednesday afternoon.

Storms will stick around early Wednesday morning.

A few strong to severe storms are possible by the mid morning hours.

Hail and gusty winds will be the main threats in the morning, but by Wednesday afternoon, the atmosphere becomes very favorable for severe weather, including strong tornadoes.

At the same time, a cold front will sweep east across the area causing wide spread thunderstorms to develop.

Many of these storms will likely be severe.

Damaging winds and quick spin-up tornadoes are possible.

