Community walk to be held to raise awareness about Huntington’s Disease

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HSDA) southeast Missouri chapter is holding a community walk on Saturday, April 23 to raise awareness and money for the disease.

The event is being held at 10 a.m. at Jackson City Park.

Registration begins at 9 a.m.

Participants will meet at Pavilion #1 by the lower tennis courts of of Parkview Street and Highway 61 north. Blue balloons will mark the area.

The event is a one mile fun walk.

There will be music, raffle and silent auction.

This is the first walk in southeast Missouri.

More than 100 other events like it will take place in cities across the U.S.

According to the organization, Huntington’s disease (HD) is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain.

HSDA said symptoms of HD are described as having ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s simultaneously.

Online registration and online donation can be found here.

For more information about the walk, contact Event Coordinator Kim Landewee at 573-986-8777 or by email.

